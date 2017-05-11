SE Asia Stocks-Most end lower; Indonesia gains

By Nicole Pinto June 20 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Tuesday, with Malaysia closing at a near three-week low as continuing outflows dampened investor sentiment, ahead of a holiday next week marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Indonesian shares, however, climbed 0.9 percent in its second straight session of gains. "As we head towards the second quarter end and first half end there is a bit of window dressing at play now," said Tay