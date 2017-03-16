March 16 Gas Natural Inc:

* Q4 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Gas Natural Inc - merger approval process with regulators is progressing as anticipated

* Gas Natural Inc qtrly consolidated revenue $30.7 million versus $29.5 million

* Gas Natural Inc- company has budgeted $10 million for capital expenditures in 2017

* Gas Natural- in quarter, marketing & production segment recognized higher sales to company's former Wyoming operations which were divested in Q3 of 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2mMclbW) Further company coverage: