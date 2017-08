Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gas Natural Inc:

* Gas Natural Inc receives final regulatory approval for merger with a fund managed by Blackrock real assets and announces special cash dividend

* Gas Natural Inc. Receives final regulatory approval for merger with a fund managed by Blackrock real assets and announces special cash dividend

* Gas Natural Inc - company's board of directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.028 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: