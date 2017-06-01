June 1 GasLog Partners LP
* GasLog Partners LP announces acquisition of GasLog geneva
from Gaslog Ltd for $211 million
* GasLog Partners LP - Gaslog Partners expects to finance
acquisition with cash on hand
* GasLog Partners LP says expects to finance acquisition
with cash on hand, including proceeds from its recent preference
unit offering
* GasLog Partners LP - deal to support gaslog partners'
guidance to grow unitholder distributions at a 10% to 15%
compound annual rate from IPO through 2017
* GasLog Partners LP - partnership intends to recommend an
annualized distribution of greater than $2.09 per unit by q4 of
2017
* GasLog Partners LP - partnership believes that
acquisition will be immediately accretive to unitholder
distributions
* GasLog Partners LP - board of Gaslog, Gaslog Partners and
conflicts committee of board have approved acquisition
* GasLog Partners LP - gaslog Partners estimates that
Gaslog Geneva will add approximately $23 million to EBITDA in
first 12 months after deal closing.
* GasLog Partners LP -based on partnership's distribution
growth guidance, Gaslog's annualized distributions received from
co are expected to equal about $26 million by q4
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: