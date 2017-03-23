March 23 GasLog Partners LP
* GasLog Partners LP announces acquisition of GasLog Greece
from GasLog Ltd. for $219 million
* GasLog Partners LP - Expects to finance acquisition with
cash on hand, including proceeds from its recent equity offering
* GasLog Partners LP - Acquisition will be supportive of
GasLog Partners' guidance to grow unitholder distributions at a
10% to 15% compound annual rate
* GasLog Partners - Partnership affirms this growth
guidance, which would result in an annualized distribution of
$2.09 per unit or higher by Q4 of 2017
* GasLog Partners LP - Partnership believes acquisition will
be immediately accretive to unitholder distributions
* GasLog Partners LP - GasLog's annualized distributions
received from GasLog Partners are expected to equal about $25
million or higher by Q4 of 2017
* GasLog Partners - Estimates , assuming full utilization,
GasLog Greece will add approximately $24 million to EBITDA in
first 12 months after deal closing
* GasLog Partners-Estimates , assuming full utilization,
GasLog Greece will add $13 million to distributable cash flow in
first 12 months after deal closing
