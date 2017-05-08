BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 GasLog Partners LP:
* Plans to offer its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units, liquidation preference $25.00 per unit
* Says it plans to use net proceeds from public offering for purposes, which may include future acquisitions, debt repayment, capex Source text: (bit.ly/2pYJuCS) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.