BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Gaslog Partners Lp
* Gaslog partners lp reports financial results for the three-month period ended march 31, 2017 and increases cash distribution
* Gaslog partners lp - increased cash distribution of $0.50 per common unit for q1 of 2017, 2% higher than q4 of 2016
* Gaslog partners lp qtrly earnings per common unit $0.52
* Gaslog partners lp - qtrly revenues $57 million versus $56.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $56.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.