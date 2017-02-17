Feb 17 Gaslog Ltd:

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 (not $0.00)

* Gaslog ltd. Reports financial results for the quarter and the year ended december 31, 2016

* Quarterly revenue $126.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to drop down another vessel into gaslog partners in first half of 2017