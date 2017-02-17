Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Gaslog Ltd:
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 (not $0.00)
* Gaslog ltd. Reports financial results for the quarter and the year ended december 31, 2016
* Quarterly revenue $126.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect to drop down another vessel into gaslog partners in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says