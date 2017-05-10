BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Amrep Corp
* Gate City Capital Management LLC reprots 6.65 percent passive stake in Amrep Corp as of May 1, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2pynVYa] Further company coverage:
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.