US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 31 Gateway Distriparks Ltd
* Says 5th rail linked container terminal of co's unit in Ahmedabad notified by Western Railway for handling container traffic
* Says terminal will be a double stack switching hub for co on north-west trade route
* Says Gateway rail invested over 1 billion rupees on infrastructure with ICD facility at the terminal Source text: bit.ly/2ohzgzB Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)