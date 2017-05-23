A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
May 24 Gateway Lifestyle Group
* Response to media speculation
* Gateway confirms that it is not in any discussions in relation to National Lifestyle Villages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.