Feb 17 Nasdaq Riga:

* Says FCMC allows Talsu Mezrupnieciba AS shareholder Gatis Staks to announce final takeover bid of its shares

* Price of one share in final takeover bid is set to be EUR 2.10 ($2.24)

* Takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days

