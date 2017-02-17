Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Nasdaq Riga:
* Says FCMC allows Talsu Mezrupnieciba AS shareholder Gatis Staks to announce final takeover bid of its shares
* Price of one share in final takeover bid is set to be EUR 2.10 ($2.24)
* Takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days
Source text: bit.ly/2kEObhe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
CAIRO, May 29 Egypt's cabinet approved raising the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($398) a year from 6,500 pounds, Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal policies, Amr al-Munir told a news conference on Monday.