March 1 Gayatri Projects Ltd

* Says secures INR 13.63 billion irrigation contract

* Says contract with RNS Infrastructure ltd Source text: [Gayatri Projects Limited has informed the Exchange that Gayatri Projects has secured a Rs. 1363 crore irrigation contract in joint Venture with M/s.RNS Infrastructure Limited (RNS) and M/s. Sadguru Infratech Private Limited (SIPL) from Executive Engineer, Karnataka Neeravari Nigama Limited. The project entails the execution of a lift irrigation system to provide irrigation for an area of 27,462 Hectares. The contract also involves operations and maintenance of the system for 5 years after commissioning.]