GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steady on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
March 1 Gayatri Projects Ltd
* Says secures INR 13.63 billion irrigation contract
* Says contract with RNS Infrastructure ltd Source text: [Gayatri Projects Limited has informed the Exchange that Gayatri Projects has secured a Rs. 1363 crore irrigation contract in joint Venture with M/s.RNS Infrastructure Limited (RNS) and M/s. Sadguru Infratech Private Limited (SIPL) from Executive Engineer, Karnataka Neeravari Nigama Limited. The project entails the execution of a lift irrigation system to provide irrigation for an area of 27,462 Hectares. The contract also involves operations and maintenance of the system for 5 years after commissioning.] Further company coverage:
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
SYDNEY, May 27 Adani Enterprises will get no exemption or discounted rates on royalties it has to pay to develop its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday.