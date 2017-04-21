April 21 Gaz:

* FY 2016 net profit at 1.07 billion roubles ($18.94 million)versus loss of 1.92 billion roubles in 2015

* FY 2016 net profit attributable to the shareholders of its parent company at 893.7 million roubles versus loss of 2.2 billion roubles in 2015

* FY 2016 revenue at 150.2 billion roubles versus 121.2 billion roubles in 2015. Source text: bit.ly/2obYAav Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.4860 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)