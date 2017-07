July 3 (Reuters) - GAZ

* Says Approves Purchase of 20.43% Stake in ‍сonstruction Equipment Corporation Bv for Rub 211 Million from Bryanskiy Arsenal​‍​‍​

* SAYS AS A RESULT WILL INCREASE ITS STAKE IN ‍СONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT CORPORATION BV TO 45.18% FROM 24.75% Source text - bit.ly/2sDcsbs

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)