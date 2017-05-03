BRIEF-Garmin to appeal ITC initial determination
* Garmin disagrees with initial determination and will seek review by ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.
May 3 Gazit Globe Ltd :
* Announced formation of new subsidiary company, Gazit Horizons, Inc., to invest in income producing real estate throughout U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)