BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 1 Gazit Globe Ltd:
* Gazit-Globe Ltd and first capital realty announce $185 million secondary offering of common shares of first Capital Realty by Gazit-Globe Ltd.
* Gazit Globe - co's unit entered agreement to sell 9 million common shares of First Capital Realty on bought deal basis at a price of $20.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year