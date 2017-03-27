March 27 Gazit Globe Ltd
* On March 27, co reported to Tel Aviv Stock Exchange,
Israeli Securities Authority that board approved new share
repurchase program
* Pursuant to agreement co may repurchase up to an aggregate
of 150 million new Israeli Shekels of its ordinary shares - sec
filing
* Company does not anticipate any material tax liability due
to gains that may result from the share repurchase program
* New share repurchase program will replace the existing
program that has been in effect from March 31, 2016 until March
31, 2017
Source text (bit.ly/2nEMFAF)
