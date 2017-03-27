March 27 Gazit Globe Ltd

* On March 27, co reported to Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Israeli Securities Authority that board approved new share repurchase program

* Pursuant to agreement co may repurchase up to an aggregate of 150 million new Israeli Shekels of its ordinary shares - sec filing

* Company does not anticipate any material tax liability due to gains that may result from the share repurchase program

* New share repurchase program will replace the existing program that has been in effect from March 31, 2016 until March 31, 2017