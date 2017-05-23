BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $974 million multifamily K-deal, K-726
* Expects to issue approximately $974 million in K-726 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Gazit Globe Ltd :
* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly property rental income NIS 698 million versus NIS 714 million
* Qtrly diluted loss per share NIS 1.44
* Sees fy economic ffo per share NIS 3.20 - NIS 3.10
* Gazit globe ltd- as of march 31 co and its subsidiaries had cash, cash equivalents & undrawn revolving credit facilities in aggregate amount of nis 6.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 23 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven must wait over the weekend to see whether their takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker Stada has been successful, two sources familiar with the situation said.