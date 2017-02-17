Feb 17 Gazprombank AO:

* Says sets first coupon rate for 5 billion rouble ($86.01 million) bonds at 9.35 pct per annum

* Second-sixth coupon rates are equal to first coupon rate Source text: bit.ly/2lUKqWs

