May 17 (Reuters) -

* GAZPROM'S POWER UNITS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST 25% IFRS PROFIT FOR 2017 - GAZPROM ENERGOHOLDING HEAD

* GAZPROM ENERGOHOLDING PLANS TO DECREASE DEBT IN 2017 BY ABOUT RUB 30 BILLION FROM RUB 144 BILLION AT END 2016 - DEPUTY HEAD FOR FINANCE