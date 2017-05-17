BRIEF-Swift Networks wins infrastructure project
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax
May 17 (Reuters) -
* GAZPROM'S POWER UNITS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST 25% IFRS PROFIT FOR 2017 - GAZPROM ENERGOHOLDING HEAD
* GAZPROM ENERGOHOLDING PLANS TO DECREASE DEBT IN 2017 BY ABOUT RUB 30 BILLION FROM RUB 144 BILLION AT END 2016 - DEPUTY HEAD FOR FINANCE Further company coverage:,, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vicki Allen will succeed Peter Ritchie as chairman