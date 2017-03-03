BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
March 3 GBK Beteiligungen AG:
FY realised profit of 12.4 million euros ($13.07 million), dividend proposed of 1.00 euro per share
FY unrealised result at 7.6 mln euros
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.