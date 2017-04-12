New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA:
* GBL pursues its portfolio diversification with the acquisition of 15.0 pct of Parques Reunidos in Spain
* Transaction is expected to settle around April 20
* Acquisition represents investment of 208 million euros ($220.6 million) for GBL Source text: bit.ly/2otfIr1 Further company coverage:, ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.