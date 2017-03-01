China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 General Communication Inc:
* GCI reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $232 million
* General Communication Inc - adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $300 million and $325 million in 2017
* General Communication Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $165 million in 2017, a reduction of 21 percent from 2016 expenditures
* General Communication Inc - qtrly adjusted EBITDA of $68 million was down $10 million from Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.