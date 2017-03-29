BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd :
* Profit for year from continuing operations RMB 309.4 million versus RMB 75.7 million
* FY revenue RMB2.25 billion versus RMB 688mln
* No dividend was paid or proposed for ordinary shareholders of company during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes