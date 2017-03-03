March 3 Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd:

* Suzhou GCL New Energy, a unit, and GCL System Suzhou entered into JV agreement

* Initial registered capital of JV company shall be and capital rmb200 million

* Pursuant agreement, Suzhou GCL New Energy and GCL System Suzhou agreed to invest rmb102 million and rmb98 million into jv co

* Purpose of jv co is design, procurement and construction of photovoltaic power station opportunities sourced by GCL System Suzhou