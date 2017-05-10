BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.03
* Q1 revenues of $243.3 million, an increase of 16.5% over Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.