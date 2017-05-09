Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 9 Gds Holdings Ltd
* Gds holdings limited reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue rose 65.8 percent to rmb 350 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.