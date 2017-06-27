BRIEF-CIT Group sees common stock repurchases of up to $225 mln for four-quarter period ending June 30, 2018
June 27 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:
* GDS Holdings Ltd - Alibaba Group has confirmed a pre-commitment order to take full-capacity of company's recently announced beijing 3 data center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc :