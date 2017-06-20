WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Gds Holdings Ltd
* Gds holdings limited signs strategic partnership agreement with tencent cloud
* Gds holdings ltd - signed a strategic partnership agreement with tencent cloud computing llc
* Gds holdings ltd - parties will also work closely on cloud computing and related professional solution services
* Gds holdings - gds to provide tencent cloud with secured, continuous data center resources to facilitate any incremental demand from tencent cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.