FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 13 hours
BRIEF-GE and YPF secure financing for two fastpower projects in Argentina ‍​
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
UNESCO leaves Great Barrier Reef off "in danger" list
Editor's Picks
UNESCO leaves Great Barrier Reef off "in danger" list
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2017 / 3:26 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-GE and YPF secure financing for two fastpower projects in Argentina ‍​

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* GE and YPF secure financing for two fastpower projects in Argentina ‍​

* Co, unit of YPF SA secured an approximate $220 million project financing for two jointly owned thermal power projects in Argentina

* Citi, Credit Suisse and Export Development Canada (EDC) jointly led the financing of project‍​

* Tucumán project will begin commercial operations in Feb 2018; Loma Compana II project will begin commercial operations in Dec 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2sGT2Y5) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.