BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter in real estate transaction with Norrlandspojkarna
* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA
May 8 General Electric Co
* GE appoints three new company officers
* William "Mo" Cowan has joined GE as Vice President of Litigation and Legal Policy
* Kevin Ichhpurani has been appointed Executive Vice President of Global Ecosystem and Channels for GE Digital
* Athena Kaviris has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources for GE Transportation and GE Labor Relations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.