BRIEF-EastSideCapital drops negotiations regarding purchase of shares in brokerage house
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
March 6 General Electric Co:
* GE and Baker Hughes receive expected requests for additional information from the DOJ
* Says GE and Baker Hughes have been working cooperatively with DOJ as it conducts its review of transaction
* Says "second requests were issued under Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust improvements act of 1976, as amended"
* Says co, Baker Hughes have each received request for additional information from DOJ in connection with co's pending deal with Baker Hughes
* Says effect of second requests is to extend waiting period imposed by Hart-Scott-Rodino act until 30 days after co, Baker Hughes comply with requests
* Says GE and Baker Hughes expect transaction to close in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share