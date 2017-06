May 15 General Electric Co

* GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt reports open market purchase of 100,000 shares of co's common stock on May 15 - SEC filing

* GE CEO Immelt bought 88,000 shares at $28.08 per share and 12,000 shares at $28.03 per share

* GE CEO Immelt owned 2,573,926 shares of co's common stock at end of the transaction Source text: (bit.ly/2qlEJVZ) Further company coverage: