BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Exelon Generation:
* GE Hitachi awarded outage services contract by Exelon generation
* Exelon Generation - total value of contract is more than $140 million
* Exelon Generation-awarded outage contract to GE Hitachi nuclear energy for utility's boiling water reactor nuclear energy facilities,3 pressurized water reactor units
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results