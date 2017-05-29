BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 29 GE Power India Ltd:
* Recommended dividend of 30 rupees per share
* March quarter net profit 390.4 million rupees
* March quarter total income 3.72 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 318.1 million rupees as per ind-as; total income 4.24 billion rupees
* Says appointed Vishal K Wanchoo as non-exec chairman
Source text - bit.ly/2rwVX4t
Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.