US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 14 GE Power India Ltd
* Says resignation of managing director
* Says accepted the resignation of Ashok Ganesan as managing director of the company
* Says ganesan will take a global role in General Electric Company ( GE ) Source text - (bit.ly/2nzm4So) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)