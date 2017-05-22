BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 (Reuters) -
* GE said to face probe for misleading EU over $1.7 billion deal- Bloomberg, citing sources
* European commission is reviewing whether General Electric misled EU officials,examining GE's deal to buy LM Wind Power- Bloomberg, citing sources Source bloom.bg/2q2VyXj
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd