Feb 28 General Electric Co:

* GE appoints seven new company officers

* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power

* Adrian Button has been promoted in current role to vice president of supply chain for industrial solutions, GE Energy Connections

* Amit Phadnis has been appointed vice president, chief technology officer- imaging, GE Healthcare

* Pascal Schweitzer has been appointed vice president, global services at GE Transportation

* Maria Sferruzza has been promoted to vice president, global services for turbomachinery solutions at GE Oil & Gas

* Anup Sharma has been promoted to vice president, chief information officer and chief application architect at GE Digital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)