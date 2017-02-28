Feb 28 General Electric Co:
* GE appoints seven new company officers
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global
sourcing for GE Power
* Adrian Button has been promoted in current role to vice
president of supply chain for industrial solutions, GE Energy
Connections
* Amit Phadnis has been appointed vice president, chief
technology officer- imaging, GE Healthcare
* Pascal Schweitzer has been appointed vice president,
global services at GE Transportation
* Maria Sferruzza has been promoted to vice president,
global services for turbomachinery solutions at GE Oil & Gas
* Anup Sharma has been promoted to vice president, chief
information officer and chief application architect at GE
Digital
