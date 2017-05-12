BRIEF-Krungthai Card appoints Parinya Patanaphakdee as chairman
Appoints Parinya Patanaphakdee as chairman to replace Poonpat Sripleng who resigned effective June 20
May 12
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
* Says "there are no LEAP design issues and we don't anticipate any change in our build plan for 2017"
* Says "the LEAP-1A is not affected by this quality concern"
Says "LEAP production continues and engines are being installed at Boeing"
June 20 China's Fosun International has increased its offer for Fabergé owner Gemfields to 256 million pounds ($324 million), turning up the heat in a bid battle with the largest shareholder of the London-listed company.