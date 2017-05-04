UPDATE 2-Indebted Noble confirms bank loan relief, but skips coupon payment
* Says in talks with bankers over credit facility due May 2018
May 4 General Electric Co:
* GE to supply power generation technology for Ghana’s 400 MW bridge power project Source text: (bit.ly/2q2yg3g) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says in talks with bankers over credit facility due May 2018
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors