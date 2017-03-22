March 22 General Electric Co:
* General Electric Co - to set an industrial operating
profit target of $17.2 billion for 2017
* General Electric Co - company is also targeting reduced
industrial structural costs of $22.9 billion for 2018
* General Electric Co - increased its targeted reduction in
industrial structural costs from a total of $24.9 billion in
2016 to $23.9 billion for 2017
* General Electric Co - based on discussions with Trian Fund
Management, set an industrial operating profit target of $17.2
billion for 2017
* General Electric Co - company's board of directors
modified performance framework for members of company's
executive management team
* General Electric Co - if neither of 2017 industrial
operating profit target & industrial cost targets for achieved,
bonuses will be decreased by 20%
* General Electric Co - modified performance framework for
executive management team so that 2017 bonuses will be increased
or decreased based on achievement of targets
* General Electric Co - for 2018, will review performance
framework with goal to "further align incentives around most
critical financial metrics"
