June 8 General Electric Co:

* GE Transportation completes agreement with Pakistan Railways to supply 20 locomotives‍​

* GE Transportation says deal signifies the second contract between Pakistan Railways and GE Transportation within three years​

* GE Transportation - to provide Pakistan Railways with 20 FDL C20EMP locomotives to help in transportation of people and goods across country's northern terrain