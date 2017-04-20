Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
April 20 GEA Group CEO at AGM
* Says U.S. business has picked up since Trump election
* Says customers in Mexico and all of South America, cautious due to concern over possible U.S. duties
* Says hungry for further acquisitions Further company coverage:
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock