BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Gear Energy Ltd
* Gear Energy Ltd. announces first quarter 2017 operating results
* Gear Energy Ltd qtrly net income per weighted average diluted share $0.01
* Gear Energy Ltd qtrly total production 5,907 boe/d versus 4,435 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.