European shares slip as weak oil weighs on energy, mining stocks
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
May 18 Gear4music Holdings Plc:
* Proposed placing of up to 610,000 new ordinary shares at 690 pence per share to raise up to 4.2 mln stg
* To use proceeds to accelerate execution of group's strategy through provision of further funding for various ongoing organic growth projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
* GIMV ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT NO LONGER DETAINED SHARES IN GREENYARD. AS A RESULT, GREENYARD’S FREE FLOAT INCREASES MATERIALLY TO 38,5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)