* FRIENDLY BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH EUROSIC: GECINA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES A BOND ISSUE WITH THREE TRANCHES FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 1.5 BILLION EUROS

* ‍BOND ISSUE IN THREE TRANCHES​

* ‍A BOND ISSUE WITH AN AVERAGE COUPON OF 1.3% AND AN AVERAGE MATURITY OF 10 YEARS​

* ‍500 MILLION EUROS MATURING IN JUNE 2022, WITH A VARIABLE COUPON BASED ON 3 MONTH EURIBOR + 38 BP (EQUIVALENT TO A COUPON OF 0.5%)​

* ‍500 MILLION EUROS MATURING IN JUNE 2032, WITH A COUPON OF 2.0%​

* 500 MILLION EUROS MATURING IN JUNE 2027, WITH A COUPON OF 1.375%

