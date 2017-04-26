BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Gecina SA:
Q1 gross rental income 119.6 million euros ($130.41 million) versus 147.8 million euros year ago
Confirms 2017 objectives

($1 = 0.9171 euros)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.