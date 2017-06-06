UPDATE 2-Shares in Canada's Home Capital surge as Buffett rides to rescue
* Berkshire Hathaway to take 38 percent stake in Home Capital
June 6 Gee Automotive Holdings LLC:
* Files to say it has raised $76.5 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $89 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2scq80Y)
* XL Group Ltd - priced a public offering of eur 500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of fixed to floating rate subordinated notes due 2047