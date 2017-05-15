BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 Gee Group Inc:
* Revenue for the fiscal 2017 second quarter was about $21.6 million, approximately equal to Q2 2016
* Says qtrly loss per share $0.01 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pCM70u) Further company coverage:
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
MILAN, June 19 Italian gas group Snam is in exclusive talks with EDF's Italian unit Edison to buy a stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in northern Italy as part of plans to develop its LNG business, two sources said.